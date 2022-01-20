California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 143,604 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,604 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.40% of Liberty Global worth $65,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,396,000 after purchasing an additional 198,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,321,000 after acquiring an additional 456,043 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,996,000 after acquiring an additional 94,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,545,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,947,000 after acquiring an additional 849,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

