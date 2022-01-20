California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,825 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $77,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $315.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.