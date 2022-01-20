California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 19,416 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Rollins worth $61,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.