California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,653 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.61% of W. R. Berkley worth $79,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $82.53 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

