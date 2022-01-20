California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,702 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Phillips 66 worth $68,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,449,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,427,000 after purchasing an additional 203,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

