California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,558 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Gartner worth $59,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $280.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

