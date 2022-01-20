California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Zimmer Biomet worth $68,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

