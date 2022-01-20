California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $65,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 139.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

