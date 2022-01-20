California Public Employees Retirement System Has $62.70 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $62,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 61.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

