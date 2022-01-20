California Public Employees Retirement System Has $64.58 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.79% of Western Union worth $64,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

