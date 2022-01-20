California Public Employees Retirement System Has $68.48 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Nucor worth $68,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 88.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 124,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 68.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $104.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.