California Public Employees Retirement System Has $68.83 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Equifax worth $68,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,681,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.10.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $233.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

