California Public Employees Retirement System Has $72.22 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,939 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of NortonLifeLock worth $72,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.36 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

