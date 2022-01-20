California Public Employees Retirement System Has $73 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of NiSource worth $73,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NI opened at $27.94 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

