California Public Employees Retirement System Has $76.10 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Constellation Brands worth $76,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

NYSE STZ opened at $242.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

