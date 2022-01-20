California Public Employees Retirement System Has $77.84 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,844,910 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 119,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of HP worth $77,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HP by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after buying an additional 978,719 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

HPQ stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

