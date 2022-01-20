California Public Employees Retirement System Has $78.77 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $78,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

