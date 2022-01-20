California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Okta worth $65,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.65. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.96.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

