California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,267 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $60,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $138.62 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

