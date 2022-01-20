California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Trade Desk worth $67,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,125,403. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

