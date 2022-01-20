California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of BeiGene worth $78,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after buying an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after buying an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $32,116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in BeiGene by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,964,000 after buying an additional 91,527 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $236.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.71. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $220.04 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.