California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,731 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Corteva worth $69,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

