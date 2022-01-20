California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Cintas worth $75,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $387.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

