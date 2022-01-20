California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 208,485 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 208,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of Teladoc Health worth $63,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,532,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.