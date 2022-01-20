California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,444 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of AMETEK worth $63,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

