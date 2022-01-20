California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,093 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Datadog worth $66,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 210.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 71.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day moving average is $148.31. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,961,157 shares of company stock worth $342,930,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.