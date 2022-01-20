California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 48,887 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Weyerhaeuser worth $61,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

