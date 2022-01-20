California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,755 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $80,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD opened at $219.06 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

