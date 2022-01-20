California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.81% of California Water Service Group worth $521,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $61.61 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

