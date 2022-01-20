Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Raised to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 459.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

CALA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 224,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,767. The company has a market cap of $40.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

