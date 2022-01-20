Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.77. 7,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

