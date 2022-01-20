Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6,710.51

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,710.51 ($91.56) and traded as high as GBX 6,900 ($94.15). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,900 ($94.15), with a volume of 3,094 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,710.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,673.64. The stock has a market cap of £190.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07.

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

