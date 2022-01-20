Camp Peter Van Sells 1,297 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $730.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $797.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $812.41. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.