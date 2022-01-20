Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.50% of Campbell Soup worth $63,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 33.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

