Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Target Price to C$47.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PKIUF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS PKIUF remained flat at $$27.40 on Thursday. 3,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

