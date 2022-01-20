Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,144 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 5.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 91,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.