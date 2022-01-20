Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.12

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.12 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 37.78 ($0.52). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 34.05 ($0.46), with a volume of 20,958,462 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57. The company has a market capitalization of £55.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the OPL 226 blocks that covers an area of 1,530 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.