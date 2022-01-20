Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CP opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.