Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

CP stock opened at C$94.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.32. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

