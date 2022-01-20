Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.71

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.71 and traded as high as C$32.35. Canfor shares last traded at C$31.44, with a volume of 232,523 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.71. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 5.2099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

