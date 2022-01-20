Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.45

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 2552990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEED. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

