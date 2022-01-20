Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 131,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 225,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 in the last ninety days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 458,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.