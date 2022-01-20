Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Shares Up 2.8%

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 22,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 51,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$20.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.02.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

