Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $152.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

