Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.83

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.83 and last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 298425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.56.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.42.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.