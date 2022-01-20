Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $1.34 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $45.02 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00201570 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00037109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00426085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00070442 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,988,299,055 coins and its circulating supply is 33,540,034,891 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

