Cardano Price Down 3% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $40.94 billion and approximately $2.80 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00003144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00409222 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00069049 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,007,996,390 coins and its circulating supply is 33,539,973,463 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

