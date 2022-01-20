Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Increased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 23,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

