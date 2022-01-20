CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the quarter. CareTrust REIT comprises approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 2,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,674. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

