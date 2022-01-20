CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 482,016 shares of company stock worth $17,707,042. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CarGurus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. 54,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,502. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.